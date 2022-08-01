North West Impressively Transforms Kim Kardashian Into A Minion

Kim Kardashian and North West are back on TikTok and their latest post sees Kim trying out a new kind of style. The video shows North transforming her mother into "Mommy Minion." The budding artist turns Kim's face completely yellow before carefully adding black, round glasses and blue lipstick for the complete minion look.

This isn't the first time Kim has facilitated her daughter's creativity. Just this past weekend, the reality tv star took to her Twitter account to show off another one of North's creative passions. She shared several photos of North working on Yeezy-inspired sketches. The 9-year-old can be seen holding the "alien-like" sketches which also have 3D braids glued onto them.