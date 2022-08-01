North West Impressively Transforms Kim Kardashian Into A Minion

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and North West are back on TikTok and their latest post sees Kim trying out a new kind of style. The video shows North transforming her mother into "Mommy Minion." The budding artist turns Kim's face completely yellow before carefully adding black, round glasses and blue lipstick for the complete minion look.

This isn't the first time Kim has facilitated her daughter's creativity. Just this past weekend, the reality tv star took to her Twitter account to show off another one of North's creative passions. She shared several photos of North working on Yeezy-inspired sketches. The 9-year-old can be seen holding the "alien-like" sketches which also have 3D braids glued onto them.

In a separate post, the SKIMS founder shared photos of North rockin' a pair of YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ, the sunglasses that are apparently sketched in North's artwork. Earlier this month, North celebrated her 9th birthday with an extravagant Kurmoi-themed party which she helped plan.

Soon after her big day, North flew out to Paris with her mom and grandmother Kris Jenner for Paris Couture Week in early July. While there, she made several headlines. The first was for wearing one of her father Kanye's coveted vintage jackets and the other was for holding up a sign that read "Stop" during the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Show.

