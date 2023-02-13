Rihanna Is 'Excited' To Release New Music But Doesn't Give Updates On When

Rihanna had the eyes of tens of millions of viewers on her during her performance during the Super Bowl halftime show and while she did make a surprise announcement, it wasn't the one many fans were hoping for. She took the opportunity to confirm that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are now expecting their second child, but didn't give any new updates on when she will be touring or releasing new music.

Clearly, Rihanna knew those expectations existed, and in an interview with Good Morning America following the performance she was sure to update fans on where her mind was regarding new music. “I’m excited to actually put new music out," the 'Work' singer teased "but I don't have any updates for you on that yet," she clarified. One of the biggest storylines leading up to her halftime show performance was her long absence from both releasing new music and performing live but no new album or tour was confirmed in the wake of the show.