This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Fast Food Chain

Every fast food lover has their favorite restaurant where they can grab a quick bite to eat. But where does your favorite fast food chain line up with others in your state?

Boost Agency recently released a report detailing the most popular fast food chains around the country, from fried chicken and tacos to iconic burgers and burritos, compiling a list of the top choices for each state. Overwhelming favorites include Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Smashburger. The report also stated that Americans have hit the drive thru more over the past year than in the previous year, marking a 42% increase in fast food visits versus January 2022.

According to the report, the most popular fast food chain in Louisiana is Smashburger, with its menu of tasty burgers, flavorful chicken sandwiches, sides and shakes. Louisianans aren't the only ones who enjoy A&W more than other fast food chains. Seven other states had the chain as their top choice, including Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Nebraska, Ohio and Pennsylvania, while others had the restaurant in its top five chains.

These are Louisiana's most popular fast food chains:

Smashburger Chipotle Mexican Grill Carl's Jr. Hardee's Taco Bell

Check out Boost's full report to see the most popular fast food chains around the country.