BTS' Suga Is Coming To A City Near You— See His Solo US Tour Dates
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 14, 2023
BTS' Suga has just announced his first-ever solo international tour and it's kicking off right here in the USA! On Tuesday, February 14th, the BTS member shared the exciting news of his first solo tour which will see him travel to cities across America before heading to Asia with dates in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. The tour, produced by HYBE, BIGHIT MUSIC, and Live Nation will kick off in Belmont Park, New York at UBS Arena on April 26th with a second show the following night on April 27th.
Tickets for the US shows can be purchased through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. Be sure to register for the two unique Verified Fan presales before Thursday, February 23rd at 7:00 P.M. PT/ 9:00 P.M. CT/ 10:00 P.M. ET. You can find more information on that here. Before going on sale to the General Verified Fan presale on Thursday, March 2nd, ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders will have a first go at tickets on Wednesday, March 1st. If tickets sell out during the ARMY MEMBER presale, there will not be a General Verified presale or a public sale on March 3rd.
Check out the Suga | Agust D Tour Dates below:
- Wed Apr 26 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- Thu Apr 27 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- Sat Apr 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Wed May 03 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
- Fri May 05 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
- Sat May 06 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
- Wed May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- Thu May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- Sun May 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- Tue May 16 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Wed May 17 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Fri May 26 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
- Sat May 27 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
- Sun May 28 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
- Sat June 10 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Arena
- Sun June 10 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Arena
- Sat June 17 – Singapore, SG – Singapore Indoor Stadium
- Sun June 18 – Singapore, SG – Singapore Indoor Stadium
- Sat June 24 – Seoul, KR – Jamsil Indoor Stadium
- Sun June 25 – Seoul, KR – Jamsil Indoor Stadium
- Japan dates to be announced soon