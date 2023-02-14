Florida Is Home To One Of 20 Best Pizza Joints In America

Pizza is the one comfort food anyone can get down with. From parties and get-togethers to days where you just don't feel like cooking, it's a convenient and tasty option for a meal. On top of that, plenty of chefs and restaurants have offered their own twist on this Italian classic. Some regions in America have carved out their own pizza identities, such as the Chicago deep dish and New York-style pies.

If you're an avid pizza lover, Trips to Discover found the 20 best pizza places in America. The website states, "We’ve tracked down the top-rated pizza joints in pizza-loving cities across the United States, and while not all the same style, you better bet you can get one killer slice of pie at these classic favorites."

One Florida restaurant made it on the list: Rico's Pizza Gulfgate! Here's why it was chosen:

"At Rico’s Pizza Gulfgate, they say the secret is in the sauce, using an old-school Italian recipe combined with the freshest possible tomatoes and a perfect blend of spices to make what many say is the best New York-style pizza in Florida. The crust is hand-tossed, and you can order it by the slice or a whole pizza. With options for vegans and those who are gluten-free, few will be disappointed here with the love that goes into these pies obvious with every bite."