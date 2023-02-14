Former Head Coach Jim Caldwell Lands New NFL Job

The Carolina Panthers are hiring former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell as a senior assistant on new head coach Frank Reich's staff.

The Panthers announced they've "agreed to terms" with Caldwell in a news article shared on their official website Tuesday (February 14). The veteran coach will "report directly to Reich and will help the team on offense, defense, and special teams," according to the website.

Caldwell, 68, was among nine candidates to interview for the Panthers' head coaching job this offseason and the second to be hired as a member of Reich's staff, following defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Caldwell and Reich previously worked together on Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy's staff during the Indianapolis Colts' 2006 Super Bowl XLI run when Caldwell served as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach, while Reich, a former NFL quarterback, worked as a coaching intern.

Caldwell was promoted by the Colts as Dungy's full-time successor in 2009 and led Indianapolis to a 26-22 record in three seasons, which included making a Super Bowl appearance during his first season. The team fell to 2-14 in 2011 after quarterback Peyton Manning was ruled out for the entire season due to a neck injury, which led to the coach's termination.

Caldwell worked as a quarterbacks coach and interim offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens in 2012 during the team's Super Bowl XLVII run before being promoted full-time the following season.

Caldwell was hired as the Detroit Lions' head coach in 2014 and went 36-28 during four seasons, which included two postseason berths in 2014 and 2016. The Wisconsin native last worked as an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and was cited by former head coach Brian Flores as an example of the NFL's racial discrimination as part of a 2022 class-action lawsuit against the franchise, as well as several others and the NFL as a whole.