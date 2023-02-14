Here's Who Won The Record-Breaking $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot

By Logan DeLoye

February 14, 2023

Lottery Tickets
Photo: Getty Images

California's newest billionaire has just been announced! According to KTLA, the winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion is Edwin Castro. The almost billionaire chose to receive the money as a lump sum and took home $997.6 million. CA Lottery took to Twitter on February 13th to tease the announcement, stating that the California Education system will be greatly impacted by whoever is announced as the winner.

"#BIGANNOUNCEMENT from #CALottery coming tomorrow! We will show #CaliforniaEducation a whole lot of LOVE on #ValentinesDay when we unveil the sole winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billon #Powerball #jackpot from November." This morning, the California Lottery shared that Castro would not be able to make it to the conference, and that they would be making the announcement on his behalf at 11:00 a.m. PST.

"#BigNews this morning... coming soon! #CALottery has received a statement from the record-setting #Powerball #jackpot winner and will read it on the winner's behalf during an 11am PT news conference. Any media with questions should email pio@calottery.com. Stay tuned for more." KTLA noted that Castro also declined the opportunity to do interviews with the media at the conference. Castro purchased the ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena in November. Joe, the manager, received a $1 million prize just for selling the ticket at his establishment.

