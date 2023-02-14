Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster Shares Valentine's Day Card Trolling Eagles

"Oh yes, a hundred percent," Smith-Schuster told reporters when asked if he thought he was held on the play via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "My route was strike in, strike back out. I mean, Bradberry's a good player but I feel like, at some day, the call's going to be the call."

Referee Carl Cheffers explained his reasoning for the call to reporters after the game and claimed there was "no debate" on whether the play should have resulted in a flag.

"The receiver went to the inside, and he was attempting to release to the outside," Cheffers said. "The defender grabbed the jersey with his right hand and restricted him from releasing to the outside. So, therefore, we called defensive holding.