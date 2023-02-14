Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Driving Together On Valnetine's Day

The newest chapter in the ongoing breakup drama between actress Megan Fox and singer Machine Gun Kelly unfolded today. As TMZ reports, the pair were spotted driving around today which surprised many after a week where rumors swirled about a potential breakup. The couple are engaged and spending Valentine's Day together but it hasn't been all hearts and roses recently.

Last week, Fox made headlines for an Instagram post she made that seemed to allege Kelly was cheating on her while also deleting all the pictures of them together from her Instagram. On top of that, she attached a quote from Beyonce's revenge anthem 'Pray You Catch Me' to the post and unfollowed everyone but Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet, and Eminem. The latter is particularly interesting as Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem had a high-profile beef that saw them both releasing diss tracks aimed at each other.

It also follows a Page Six report claiming that the pair were spotted at a marriage counselor just yesterday, showing up together before leaving in separate vehicles. Fox went on to delete her Instagram but not before replying to a comment left by a fan accusing Kelly of cheating with Sophie, a member of his touring band where she said “Maybe I got with Sophie.”