Megan Fox Deletes Instagram Amid Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors

Megan Fox has deactivated her Instagram after hinting at a breakup with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. According to Vanity Fair, the actress completely deleted her account just a few hours after sparking rumors that she and MGK had called it quits. Not only did Fox delete every photo of MGK from her account and unfollow him, but she also posted a photo of a burning letter with a quote from one of the most popular albums about being cheated on: Beyoncé's Lemonade. "You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath," she captioned the image from "Pray You Catch Me" which was written about Beyoncé discovering that her husband Jay-Z had cheated on her.

Before she deleted her account, Fox was only following Eminem, Harry Styles, and Timothée Chalamet. Fans thought her choice to follow Eminem was a dig at MGK since the two artists previously made diss tracks about each other due to a longstanding feud that was sparked when MGK tweeted in 2012 that Eminem's daughter Hailie was "hot as f--k." She was 17 years old at the time. Rumors about Fox and MGK breaking up have been swirling around over the past year but this is the first time the speculation comes with any solid evidence. MGK even talked about Fox during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! a couple of months ago and the couple celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary in January.

Now, fans are speculating that MGK cheated on Fox with the guitarist in his touring band. Before leaving Instagram, Fox engaged with a fan who commented that the musician likely cheated with his guitarist, Sophie. "maybe I got with sophie," she replied. As for MGK, he still has all of his photos with Fox up on his Instagram and has yet to publicly address the rumors.