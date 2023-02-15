Former NFL Player Stanley Wilson Jr. Dead At 40: Report

By Jason Hall

February 15, 2023

Detroit Lions 2007 Headshots
Photo: Getty Images

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson Jr. has reportedly died at the age of 40, according to TMZ Sports.

Wilson reportedly collapsed at a mental hospital earlier this month, having been transferred from police custody to the facility on February 1. The former cornerback was declared incompetent to stand trial in relation to an incident in which he was accused of breaking into a Hollywood Hills mansion and taking a bath in an outdoor fountain in August.

Wilson, who played for the Detroit Lions for three seasons, is the son of former Cincinnati Bengals running back Stanley Wilson Sr. The 40-year-old recorded 89 tackles, eight pass deflections and one forced fumble during his NFL career.

Wilson was charged with two felony counts of vandalism and one count of second-degree burglary in relation to the August 2022 incident. The former cornerback was accused of breaking into the $30 million home on two separate occasions, with the most recent incident taking place on August 24.

Wilson reportedly moved and damaged items -- with an estimated $5,000 worth of damages committed -- before taking a bath in an outside fountain with soap he found inside the home, according to TMZ Sports. Wilson was previously arrested for an attempted break-in at a Portland, Oregon home while naked in June 2016, which resulted in him being shot in the abdomen.

Wilson was also arrested for walking around naked in a Portland neighborhood in January 2017.

