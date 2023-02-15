This Is Colorado's Best Pancakes

Some people have that vivid memory of waking up in the morning to the fresh smell of buttery, fluffy pancakes. Drenched in syrup and all kinds of toppings, Americans young and old look forward to this iconic breakfast item. While you can easily make them at home, patrons are curious about a restaurant's unique or simple approach to flapjacks.

For all the pancake lovers out there, Mashed put together something special. They found the best stack of pancakes in every state, "from the traditional to the outrageous."

According to the website, Snooze is Colorado's top choice! Here's why it was chosen:

"Snooze, with several locations across a handful of states, was born and bred in Denver, Colorado, and still has an excellent following. According to The Denver Post, this city staple opened its doors back in 2006, featuring flights of pancakes and other brunch staples.

"The pancake flights took off — pun intended — since they allow you to sample several different flavors of pancakes simultaneously. Those craving a singular stack can also go for blueberry danish or pineapple upside-down pancakes."