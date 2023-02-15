This Is Louisiana's Most Destructive Tornado On Record

Louisiana may be sunny and warm through much of the year, but it also gets its fair share of severe weather. From damaging thunderstorms howling across the state to the devastation left behind by a tornado or hurricane cutting its path, Louisianans are familiar with storms. But do you know the most destructive tornado on record?

Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the states that experience the most tornadoes, breaking the data down even further to determine the most destructive twister on record for each state. The site notes, however, that property damage figures were no available before 1996 while crop damage figures weren't available before 2006.

According to the report, the most destructive tornado on record in Louisiana was the one that occurred on April 24, 2010, causing about $386 million worth of damage. The twister was part of a tornado outbreak April 23 and 24 that hit several states, including northeastern Louisiana, per the NOAA.

The Pelican State ranked No. 12 overall in the states with the most tornadoes. Between 1950 and 2018, there have been 2,093 unique tornadoes with 227 fatalities reported since 1950. Additionally, the total damage since 1996 has cost approximately $707.5 million.

Check out 24/7 Wall St.'s full report to see the states with the most tornadoes.