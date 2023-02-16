Machine Gun Kelly Guitarist Sophie Lloyd Addresses Cheating Rumors

By Katrina Nattress

February 16, 2023

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images North America

As rumors continue to swirl about what exactly happened between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox over the weekend, the general consensus is that the actress accused her fiancé of cheating, and many people think he had an affair with his touring guitarist Sophie Lloyd. Before deleting her Instagram account, Fox wiped all photos of MGK from her profile, unfollowed him (and everyone else aside from Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet and Eminem), and shared a telling post that quoted Beyonce's "Pray You Catch Me" with the lyrics: “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath.” Someone commented on the post suggesting MGK "got with Sophie," to which Fox responded "Maybe I got with Sophie" with a fire emoji.

Now, Lloyd's management team is clearing up that part of the rumor, calling it "untrue."

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” reads a statement made to People. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Although all signs point to a break up, the couple was seen driving together on Valentine's Day and reportedly attended marriage counseling the day before. They began dating in 2020 and got engaged in January of the following year.

Machine Gun Kelly
