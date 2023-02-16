This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In Louisiana

Louisiana is home to countless outdoor activities and hiking trails that lead to some hidden treasures, from cool caves tucked into a mountainside to breathtaking waterfalls begging to be explored.

Reader's Digest searched around the country to find the most gorgeous waterfalls around, compiling a list of the top spot to visit in each state where you can enjoy the scenic views and relaxing atmosphere conjured by the flowing streams.

Louisiana may not have many as many waterfalls as other states, but the ones it does have are pretty beautiful. According to the list, the most stunning waterfall in Louisiana is Kisatchie Falls. Located in the state's only National Forest, Kisatchie Falls is a beautiful spot for outdoorsy folks to enjoy some time in the sun and cool off in the water.

Learn more about Kisatchie National Forest by visiting its website.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"The rocky bayou in Kisatchie National Forest features some of the most rugged terrain in low-lying Louisiana and includes one of the state's only waterfalls. Gently flowing over the rocks, the babbling fall is the stuff sound machines are made of. Plus, the creek's sandy banks are perfect for a day relaxing and wading in the water."

Check out Reader's Digest's full list to see all the most beautiful waterfalls in the country.