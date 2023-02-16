This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In South Carolina

South Carolina is home to countless hiking trails that lead to some hidden treasures, from cool caves tucked into a mountainside to breathtaking waterfalls begging to be explored.

Reader's Digest searched around the country to find the most gorgeous waterfalls around, compiling a list of the top spot to visit in each state where you can enjoy the scenic views and relaxing atmosphere conjured by the flowing streams.

So with so many waterfalls in South Carolina to choose from, which one was named the most beautiful?

According to the list, the most stunning waterfall in South Carolina is Issaqueena Falls, a lovely spot near Oconee State Park outside of Walhalla for outdoorsy folks to enjoy some time in the sun at the cascade leading into a must-visit swimming hole.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"Impressive Issaqueena Falls is a short 10-minute walk from the parking lot to the viewing platform. The 200-foot cascade fans out as the water flows down the rocks to the pool below, which is a favorite local swimming hole. Scrambling to the bottom of the falls can be a bit tricky, so use caution. The falls are named after the legend of Issaqueena, a Native American woman who pretended to go over the falls to escape persecution after she warned a nearby fort of an impending attack from her tribe. Many versions of the story exist, and historians don't know for sure if she was real."

Check out Reader's Digest's full list to see all the most beautiful waterfalls in the country.