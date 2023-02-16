This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In Tennessee

Tennessee is home to countless hiking trails that lead to some hidden treasures, from cool caves tucked into a mountainside to breathtaking waterfalls begging to be explored.

Reader's Digest searched around the country to find the most gorgeous waterfalls around, compiling a list of the top spot to visit in each state where you can enjoy the scenic views and relaxing atmosphere conjured by the flowing streams.

So with so many waterfalls in Tennessee to choose from, which one was named the most beautiful?

According to the list, the most stunning waterfall in Tennessee is Cummins Falls, a popular spot near Cookeville for outdoorsy folks to enjoy some time in the sun at the tiered formation leading into a must-visit swimming hole.

Learn more about the Volunteer State's various state parks, including Cummins Falls State Park, at the Tennessee State Parks website.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"Dazzling Cummins Falls features a 75-foot plunge into a gorge, forcing water to cascade over numerous rock ledges that become perfect chill-out spots on a hot day. You'll have to share the swimming hold with numerous other waterfall-chasers in summer months, but it's well worth braving the crowds."

Check out Reader's Digest's full list to see all the most beautiful waterfalls in the country.