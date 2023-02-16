This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Missouri

What is your favorite food? There is one restaurant in each state that is known for not only the stellar menu items that are served, but the inviting atmosphere and unique culinary experience that awaits guests the second they enter. This particular restaurant has garnered the reputation for being the "most famous" in the entire state due to the way that customers rave about their one-of-a-kind barbecue.

According to LoveFood, the most famous restaurant in all of Missouri is Arthur Bryant's Barbecue located in Kansas City. Arthur Bryant's Barbecue is known for burning the ends of their beef-brisket and sandwiches to pure perfection.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most famous restaurant in the entire state:

"Arthur Bryant's started life as an alley stand serving food for Garment District workers in Kansas City. Despite being a relatively bare-bones joint – think unpretentious decor and fluorescent lighting – the barbecue restaurant has seen an incredible number of notable diners over the years, from Steven Spielberg and Harrison Ford to John McCain and Barack Obama. Beef-brisket burnt ends and burnt-end sandwiches are among the top dishes."

For more information regarding the most famous restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.