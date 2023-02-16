This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Nebraska

What is your favorite food? There is one restaurant in each state that is known for not only the stellar menu items that are served, but the inviting atmosphere and unique culinary experience that awaits guests the second they enter. This particular restaurant has garnered the reputation for being the "most famous" in the entire state due to the unique way that they marinate steak.

According to LoveFood, the most famous restaurant in all of Nebraska is The Drover located in Omaha. Lovefood mentioned that The Drover is known for soaking their beef in whiskey for 15 minutes to let the flavor soak in before cooking it.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most famous restaurant in the entire state:

"In a town – and state – known for its beef, The Drover in Omaha stands out for its original whiskey-marinated steaks, which have been served here for over 40 years. The marinade ingredients – aside from the whiskey, of course – are top secret, but the steaks are soaked for just 15 minutes, allowing you to really savor the flavor of the Nebraskan beef."

For more information regarding the most famous restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.