This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Wisconsin

There is one restaurant in each state that is known for not only the stellar menu items that are served, but the inviting atmosphere and unique culinary experience that awaits guests the second they enter. This particular restaurant has garnered the reputation for being the "most famous" in the entire state due to the different types of German dishes that are served.

According to LoveFood, the most famous restaurant in all of Wisconsin is Mader's Restaurant located in Milwaukee.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most famous restaurant in the entire state:

"Established more than 100 years ago, Mader's is a typically German restaurant, serving traditional dishes such as pork patties, wiener schnitzel and a Bavarian platter consisting of different types of German sausage, potato dumplings and sauerkraut. Over the course of its long history, Mader's has gained popularity with countless celebrities too. US presidents John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford have all dined at the historic joint and it's also a top choice for musicians: everyone from Britney Spears and Katy Perry to Kanye West and Eric Clapton have been spotted here."

For more information regarding the most famous restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.