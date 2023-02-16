Watch Maggie Rogers And David Byrne Dance Together In NYC

By Logan DeLoye

February 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Maggie Rogers and David Byrne are the dancing duo we never knew we needed and now cannot live without. According to StereoGum, the two danced in unison on stage together during Rogers' show in New York City on Wednesday night as she performed "Strange Overtones." In the video, Rogers and Byrne can be seen moving across the stage together, dancing and spinning to the same steps as the crowd goes wild. StereoGum mentioned that the dancing duo met for the first time in 2021 before Byrne appeared in the music video for Rogers' single, “That’s Where I Am.”

"I cold emailed him. We’d never met. I’m a massive fan. And “Strange Overtones” was a song in the pandemic that I just deeply connected to and played over and over and over again. So he feels a part of this record in my brain because I was so connected to that song. [He] was just like, “'Yeah, I’m getting my haircut downtown tomorrow. Where? What time?”'… He was like, “'Yeah, great. I’ll ride my bike over. I think I can hang for like 20 minutes.”'

In addition to dancing together on stage, the Talking Heads frontman also accompanied Rodgers in singing, "Strange Overtones."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.