Watch Maggie Rogers And David Byrne Dance Together In NYC

Maggie Rogers and David Byrne are the dancing duo we never knew we needed and now cannot live without. According to StereoGum, the two danced in unison on stage together during Rogers' show in New York City on Wednesday night as she performed "Strange Overtones." In the video, Rogers and Byrne can be seen moving across the stage together, dancing and spinning to the same steps as the crowd goes wild. StereoGum mentioned that the dancing duo met for the first time in 2021 before Byrne appeared in the music video for Rogers' single, “That’s Where I Am.”

"I cold emailed him. We’d never met. I’m a massive fan. And “Strange Overtones” was a song in the pandemic that I just deeply connected to and played over and over and over again. So he feels a part of this record in my brain because I was so connected to that song. [He] was just like, “'Yeah, I’m getting my haircut downtown tomorrow. Where? What time?”'… He was like, “'Yeah, great. I’ll ride my bike over. I think I can hang for like 20 minutes.”'