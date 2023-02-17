3 South Carolina Hotels Rank Among The 'Best In The U.S.'

Vacation getaways are a time to make memories that will last a lifetime while exploring a new place, and part of what makes the trip is where you stay in your time away from home. U.S. News & World Report released its list of the best hotels in America for 2023. According to the site:

"U.S. News & World Report ranks the best hotels in the USA based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings and user ratings. Hotels that score in the top 10% of the Best Hotels in the USA earned a Gold badge. Hotels that scored in the top 30% of the Best Hotels in the USA earned a Silver badge. Hotels that appear after ranked hotels are sorted by hotel class and then by user rating, as provided by TripAdvisor."

Hotels stretching across the country, from Four Seasons properties in New York City and Boston to dream resorts in Hawaii and boutique Hollywood hotels. Among the 25 best hotels in the U.S. are three right here in South Carolina:

The shoutouts come after several other hotels around the Palmetto State were recognized as being among the most romantic in the country as well as being some of the best new hotels in the world.

Check out the full report at U.S. News to read up on the best hotels in the country.