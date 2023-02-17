Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy Has 'Mutual Interest' With Another NFL Team: Report
By Jason Hall
February 17, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy reportedly has "mutual interest" with the Washington Commanders in Bienemy accepting the same position with the franchise, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Friday (February 17) morning.
"Sources: The #Commanders and #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy have mutual interest and it’s trending in the right direction toward him being their new coordinator. Both sides are working through specifics, but Bieniemy is the top choice. If all goes well, this should be official today.," Rapoport tweeted.
Chiefs senior assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, who had previously held the position in 2016 and 2017, is reportedly expected to be promoted to offensive coordinator should Bienemy take the position in Washington, according to Rapoport.
With the expected OC opening in Kansas City, Matt Nagy quickly emerges as the top choice to fill Eric Bieniemy's shoes after the #Chiefs complete their process. He's currently senior assistant and quarterbacks coach. https://t.co/95AJmrWEcq— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2023
Bienemy was hired by the Chiefs shortly after head coach Andy Reid in 2013, initially working as the team's running backs coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018, which coincided with Patrick Mahomes' first season as Kansas City's starting quarterback.
The Chiefs have annually ranked as one of the NFL's top offenses during Bienemy's tenure, just days removed from their second Super Bowl victory in four seasons, as well as their third appearance during that span. Nagy returned to the Chiefs staff last offseason after four seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
The 44-year-old had previously worked with Reid as a coaching intern (2008-09), coaches' assistant (2010) and offensive quality control coach (2011-12) during his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles before initially joining the Kansas City staff as a quarterbacks coach.