Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy Has 'Mutual Interest' With Another NFL Team: Report

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy reportedly has "mutual interest" with the Washington Commanders in Bienemy accepting the same position with the franchise, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Friday (February 17) morning.

"Sources: The #Commanders and #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy have mutual interest and it’s trending in the right direction toward him being their new coordinator. Both sides are working through specifics, but Bieniemy is the top choice. If all goes well, this should be official today.," Rapoport tweeted.

Chiefs senior assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, who had previously held the position in 2016 and 2017, is reportedly expected to be promoted to offensive coordinator should Bienemy take the position in Washington, according to Rapoport.