Devastating 'Invisible Asteroids' Could Strike The Earth At Any Moment

While there is a chance a big rock can still go unnoticed until it's too late, scientists think that is unlikely since nearly all nearby asteroids larger than half-a-mile in width have been identified. However, the more the space by the sun is examined, the more asteroids are discovered. Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science recently wrote in the journal Science about how most telescopes look away from the sun to avoid its glare, but now technology has allowed them to look more towards the sun, and they are finding lots of previously-unseen asteroids near the planet.

To help keep an eye on everything, in 2026, NASA will send out the Near-Earth Object Surveyor, a space telescope that can help detect and monitor asteroids. This will be especially important since, per experts, asteroids can also "sneak up" on the planet because Earth's rotation makes them seem like they are barely moving. That happened just a few years ago, when a 328-foot wide rock came within 44,000 miles of the planet - the closest one has come since 1908 - and it was only spotted 24 hours before its closest approach.

As detection efforts grow, so do plans for worst-case scenarios. If an asteroid looks like it will hit, NASA is taking measures for what to do. In September, they intentionally crashed a spacecraft onto an asteroid to see if the impact could affect its orbit. Thankfully, it worked.