Kris Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors With Massive Diamond Ring

Is Kris Jenner engaged? That's what many eagle-eyed fans are thinking after the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch stepped out wearing a massive diamond ring.

Jenner shared a snap on her Instagram Stories to celebrate Valentine's Day that has sparked rumors she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, per Page Six. In the simple pic, the momager can be seen wearing a huge sparkling diamond ring on her ring finger as she holds Gamble's hand. The Daily Star estimates that the ring, which has a clear-cut stone placed on a simple band, is worth more than $1.2 million while a jewelry expert said the heart-shaped diamond clocks in at around 10 carats.

While The Kardashians star has kept mum on if the ring signifies they are walking down the aisle soon, many people took to Reddit to share their own theories.

"Did you see Kris' latest Instagram story? A new ring from him? Engaged?" one user wrote, echoed by another, while someone else stated that "A Kris wedding sounds like fun content for the show."

Jenner and Gamble have been dating since 2014 and are familiar with speculation about their relationship, including from Jenner's own daughter Khloé Kardashian. On an episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder previously noticed her mom wearing a diamond ring on her finger and accused the pair of already being married, which she denied.

"You think I'm gonna get married and not have a big a-- party?" she questioned. "No, Khloé, I'm not secretly married. I swear to God, on all my kids and daddy."