Kris Jenner Wants To Be 'Made Into Necklaces' When She Dies

As many people get older, they make plans for what their families should do after they pass away, from funeral arrangements and burial plans to dividing up inheritances. This also seems to be the case for the Kardashian family, who recently revealed some of their unique dying wishes.

The subject came up during Thursday's (October 20) episode of The Kardashians when matriarch Kris Jenner was recovering from hip replacement surgery, per Page Six. Speaking to daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the momager revealed that another of her children, Kim Kardashian, had a strange request of her doctor.

"Kim asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewelry out of it," she said.

Khloe hit back on her youngest sister's and her mom's insistence that the request was "creepy," reminding her of her own wishes.

"Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?" she asked, to which her mother said that it is a "great idea." The two daughters, however, both called the idea "weird."

While topics such as death and dying may be taboo in some families, Khloe revealed in a confessional that it's actually pretty normal for them.

"My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen," she said, sharing her own wish. "If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week and that's in my will because people are gonna visit me."