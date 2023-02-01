Harry Styles Blows A Kiss To Kris Jenner While Performing

Styles and the Momager go way back as he used to date her daughter Kendall Jenner. After his breakup with Olivia Wilde and Kendall's breakup with Devin Booker, it was reported that the former couple was leaning on each other during the emotionally difficult time.

Kris wasn't the only celebrity in the crowd on Tuesday night (January 31st). According to various social media posts, Katy Perry and Jeff Bezos were also at the show. Just last week, Styles made headlines when he split his pants in front of her childhood celebrity crush, Jennifer Anniston.

It all went down during "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" as Harry dropped to his knees. When he looked down and realized he had split his pants, Harry looked visibly shocked and covered the tear with his hands before hilariously rolling his eyes at his bandmates. Jennifer Aniston wasn't the only A-lister in the audience that night. According to Page Six, other celebrities in attendance included Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah, and Ellen DeGeneres.