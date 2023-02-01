Harry Styles Blows A Kiss To Kris Jenner While Performing
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 1, 2023
Harry Styles showed some love to a very special guest in the audience at one of his recent shows. Fans at the Love on Tour Palm Springs stop noticed that Kris Jenner was up in the stands at the show and grabbed videos of her dancing and talking to people around her.
According to a tweet from HL Daily On Tour, a fan source for all things Styles' Love on Tour, the singer even paused the show to acknowledge Jenner throwing her a peace sign, a thumbs up, and even blowing her a sweet kiss before getting back to the show.
Harry waving to Kris Jenner. #LoveOnTourPalmSprings #Night1— HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) February 1, 2023
1.31.23
🎥: blurblrdhoneyy pic.twitter.com/GbfteGPQrJ
not kris jenner irving and shelli 😭 pic.twitter.com/3sYmncq6eP— maria ♡ (@wetdreamrry) February 1, 2023
Styles and the Momager go way back as he used to date her daughter Kendall Jenner. After his breakup with Olivia Wilde and Kendall's breakup with Devin Booker, it was reported that the former couple was leaning on each other during the emotionally difficult time.
Kris wasn't the only celebrity in the crowd on Tuesday night (January 31st). According to various social media posts, Katy Perry and Jeff Bezos were also at the show. Just last week, Styles made headlines when he split his pants in front of her childhood celebrity crush, Jennifer Anniston.
It all went down during "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" as Harry dropped to his knees. When he looked down and realized he had split his pants, Harry looked visibly shocked and covered the tear with his hands before hilariously rolling his eyes at his bandmates. Jennifer Aniston wasn't the only A-lister in the audience that night. According to Page Six, other celebrities in attendance included Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah, and Ellen DeGeneres.