Harry Styles Blows A Kiss To Kris Jenner While Performing

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles showed some love to a very special guest in the audience at one of his recent shows. Fans at the Love on Tour Palm Springs stop noticed that Kris Jenner was up in the stands at the show and grabbed videos of her dancing and talking to people around her.

According to a tweet from HL Daily On Tour, a fan source for all things Styles' Love on Tour, the singer even paused the show to acknowledge Jenner throwing her a peace sign, a thumbs up, and even blowing her a sweet kiss before getting back to the show.

Styles and the Momager go way back as he used to date her daughter Kendall Jenner. After his breakup with Olivia Wilde and Kendall's breakup with Devin Booker, it was reported that the former couple was leaning on each other during the emotionally difficult time.

Kris wasn't the only celebrity in the crowd on Tuesday night (January 31st). According to various social media posts, Katy Perry and Jeff Bezos were also at the show. Just last week, Styles made headlines when he split his pants in front of her childhood celebrity crush, Jennifer Anniston.

It all went down during "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" as Harry dropped to his knees. When he looked down and realized he had split his pants, Harry looked visibly shocked and covered the tear with his hands before hilariously rolling his eyes at his bandmates. Jennifer Aniston wasn't the only A-lister in the audience that night. According to Page Six, other celebrities in attendance included Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.