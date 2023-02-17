New HBO Show Is Based On The True Story Of Infamous Texas Murder

A new HBO show has a strong tie to the Lone Star State!

Love & Death, a limited series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, tells the true story of a murder that took place in North Texas in the '80s, HBO announced this week.

"This riveting drama, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their smalltown Texas life… until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe," HBO said in the show's description.

Candy Montgomery, who will be played by Olsen, was a woman from Wylie who is accused of murdering Betty Gore in June 1980, FOX 4 reports. Candy struck Betty, her lover's wife, 41 times with an ax and was found not guilty after claiming she acted in self defense.

The seven-episode Max Original series is set to premiere on April 27 with three episodes, followed by weekly episode drops through May 25.

Last year, Hulu also released a series about the Candy Montgomery murder case called Candy, which starred Jessica Biel.

Watch the trailer for Love & Death below: