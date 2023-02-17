This Is Louisiana's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant

Chain restaurants and popular eateries are great, but there's something about sitting down at a mom-and-pop restaurant that has been serving up tried and true delicious meals for years that just hits home.

LoveFood searched around the country for the best "mom and pop" restaurants serving incredible comfort food, compiling a list of the to spot in each state that are waiting to welcome in hungry diners. According to the site:

"Dreaming of a down-home meal just like Mama used to make? Sometimes good old-fashioned comfort food is the only thing that will do and, fortunately, there are plenty of places across the States that dish up exactly that."

So which Louisiana restaurant was named the best "mom and pop" eatery in the state?

Mother's Restaurant

Located in New Orleans, Mother's Restaurant has been serving up delicious food cafeteria-style since it first opened its doors in the '30s. Mother's Restaurant is located at 401 Poydras Street in New Orleans.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"In the Big Easy, you'll find everything from fancy French-inspired boltholes to unassuming spots doling out gumbo and jambalaya. Mother's Restaurant falls into the second camp. It started life in the 1930s, serving po'boys to local workers. Now the menu has been expanded but the cozy, downhome vibe remains the same. Choose between grits with crawfish étouffée (a staple Louisiana stew), fried seafood combos, or a roster of hearty breakfasts."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best mom and pop restaurants around the country.