This Is South Carolina's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant

Chain restaurants and popular eateries are great, but there's something about sitting down at a mom-and-pop restaurant that has been serving up tried and true delicious meals for years that just hits home.

LoveFood searched around the country for the best "mom and pop" restaurants serving incredible comfort food, compiling a list of the to spot in each state that are waiting to welcome in hungry diners. According to the site:

"Dreaming of a down-home meal just like Mama used to make? Sometimes good old-fashioned comfort food is the only thing that will do and, fortunately, there are plenty of places across the States that dish up exactly that."

So which South Carolina restaurant was named the best "mom and pop" eatery in the state?

Sweatman's Barbeque

Located inside an old farmhouse in Holly Hill, Sweatman's Barbeque has been a staple of the community for decades in one way or another, working out of its current form since the '70s.

Sweatman's Barbeque is located at 1427 Eutaw Road in Holly Hill.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"South Carolina is another state where barbecue is a way of life, but there's something extra-special about this sweet spot in Holly Hill that's been serving hungry diners since 1959. The original 1950s location eventually closed, but this cute farmhouse venue opened in 1977 and there's been a storm cooked up here ever since. Faithful punters come in for the oak-, hickory-, and pecan-smoked pork, which is doused in a secret-recipe mustard-based sauce."

