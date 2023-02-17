This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Missouri

Most of the time, you cannot go wrong with a hearty burger and fries. While it's nice to treat yourself to a nice meal out of the house from time to time, it can get expensive. There is one burger joint in each state where you can get a quality burger without having to break the bank. The quality of the meal stays the same, and you are still provided desirable side options for a low price!

According Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Missouri is Squeeze Inn located in Stockton. This unique restaurant gives a retro vibe and offers customers delectable patties and delicious sides straight from "the griddle"

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"Head to southwest Missouri to find unique cheeseburgers at Squeeze Inn. They make their cheeseburgers — called Squeezeburgers — by piling shredded cheddar atop the patty on the griddle. It melts and forms a crispy, lacy cheese skirt that hangs out of the bun. You'll enjoy it much more than the garden gnomes staring at you in the homey dining room."

For more information regarding the best affordable burger joint in each state visit cheapism.com.