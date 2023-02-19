Former NFL Head Coach Rex Ryan Considered For New Coaching Gig
By Jason Hall
February 19, 2023
Former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan reportedly interviewed for the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator position on Saturday (February 18), ESPN colleague Adam Schefter reports.
Ryan, 60, who had previously worked as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills (2015-16) and New York Jets (2009-14), as well as a defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens (2005-08), is reported to be among "a handful candidates" -- which also includes former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph -- for the role on new head coach Sean Payton's staff, according to Schefter.
"Ryan has told ESPN he would only leave the network 'for the perfect situation,'" Schefter tweeted.
Ryan has a 61-66 overall record as a head coach, which includes making consecutive playoff appearances during his first two seasons with the Jets. The 60-year-old had previously held jobs collegiately at Morehead State (1990-93), Cincinnati (1996-97) and Oklahoma (1998), as well as with the Arizona Cardinals (1994-95), before being hired by the Ravens in 1999 as a defensive line coach, which included contributing to the franchise's Super Bowl XXXV win and later being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2005.
Ryan, the son of late former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Buddy Ryan and twin brother of longtime NFL defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, emerged as one of the league's biggest personalities during his tenure with the Jets, which included being featured on HBO's Hard Knocks series during his second season.