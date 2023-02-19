Former NFL Head Coach Rex Ryan Considered For New Coaching Gig

Former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan reportedly interviewed for the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator position on Saturday (February 18), ESPN colleague Adam Schefter reports.

Ryan, 60, who had previously worked as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills (2015-16) and New York Jets (2009-14), as well as a defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens (2005-08), is reported to be among "a handful candidates" -- which also includes former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph -- for the role on new head coach Sean Payton's staff, according to Schefter.

"Ryan has told ESPN he would only leave the network 'for the perfect situation,'" Schefter tweeted.