Russell Westbrook Signing With NBA Team After Completing Buyout

Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after completing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, his agent, Jeff Schwatz of Excel Sports, confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday (February 20).

Westbrook, 34, is owed the remaining $47 million of his expiring deal from the Jazz, who acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers last Wednesday (February 15). The Long Beach native will clear waivers prior to signing with the Clippers, according to Wojnarowski.

Clippers team officials, including head coach Ty Lue and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank, dug into a series of conservations with Westbrook, which centered around the former NBA MVP's willingness to fill a specific role with the team focused on his playmaking, rebounding and toughness, sources with knowledge of the situation told Wojnarowski.