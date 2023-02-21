15-Year-Old Falls To Death After Riding Atop NYC Subway

A 15-year-old hit his head on a piece of the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn and fell to his death while subway surfing on Monday (February 20) night, authorities confirmed via NBC 4 New York.

The teenager, who wasn't publicly identified as of Tuesday (February 21) morning, was riding atop a Manhattan-bound J train just prior to 11:00 p.m. when the fatal accident took place. No additional details were immediately available at the time of NBC 4 New York's initial report.

The 15-year-old's death is the latest in a series of incidents involving teenagers surfing atop New York City trains within the past year.

Another 15-year-old fell off the top of a J train as it pulled into the Marcy Avenue stop and made contact with the electrified third rail on December 2. In August 2022, a 15-year-old lost an arm while surfing atop a train in Queens.

In June 2022, a video showed several people standing on top of a New York City subway as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge. A total of 450 subway surfing incidents were reported throughout the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in 2022, which was more than six times greater than in 2021 (68) and nearly five times more than 2020 (97), NBC 4 New York reports.