$50,000 Reward In Subway Shooting Case To Be Split Among 5 People

Five people will split the $50,000 reward money in connection to the New York City subway shooting investigation, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement shared on Friday (April 15).

Frank James, 62, who is accused of setting off a smoke device and opening fire on an N train Tuesday (April 12), which resulted in 10 people experiencing injuries, reportedly called Crime Stoppers on himself prior to his arrest, providing a nearby location on Wednesday (April 13) afternoon following a 29-hour manhunt.

However, authorities credited the five anonymous individuals for providing information that "contributed directly to the arrest of Mr. James."

“Thanks to the help of these five good Samaritans, the NYPD was able to do its job and get a dangerous suspect off the streets just hours after his picture was released,” Mayor Adams said.

The five individuals will evenly split the $50,000 reward, which was provided through contributions made by the New York City Police Foundation, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Transport Workers Union Local 100, according to Mayor Adams' statement.

FDNY confirmed it responded to a call for smoke at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue subway station in Brooklyn and located four gunshot victims upon arriving at the scene at around 8:30 a.m.

The New York City Police Department shared an advisory for citizens to "avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn" amid an ongoing investigation Tuesday (April 12) morning.

The incident is considered the worst mass shooting to take place on the New York City rail system in decades.