Blueface Issues A Warning After Leaking Lil Baby's Texts To Chrisean Rock
By Tony M. Centeno
February 21, 2023
Blueface doesn't appear to be a fan of Lil Baby after the QC rapper tried to claim that he was a "big brother" to Chrisean Rock.
On Monday morning, February 20, Blueface took to Twitter and revealed text messages Baby reportedly sent his on-and-off girlfriend. In the message, Baby asked Rock why people are saying that he's in her DM's and insinuating that something else is going on. The "California Breeze" rapper also said that Rock should've told people that he's like a "big brother" to her. Blueface wasn't feeling what Baby had to say, and responded on social media instead.
Met my bitch one time talm bout he “big brother”😂 You ain’t no son to me the truth could never be a dis pic.twitter.com/cIiSMCrxQ2— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) February 20, 2023
I run this shit on sy be mad if you want to bitch post my messages I’m bleeding anything come thru my Territory without checking In welcome to death row— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) February 20, 2023
“Met my bitch one time talm bout he ‘big brother,'” Blueface tweeted. “You ain’t no son to me the truth could never be a dis."
"I run this s**t on sy be mad if you want to b***h post my messages I’m bleeding anything come thru my Territory without checking In welcome to death row," he added.
Blueface exposed the messages following an argument the couple got into during an Instagram Live session that happened over the weekend. During that conversation, Blue confronted Rock about a photo of her talking to Lil Baby. She claimed they had an innocent "empowerment conversation" and that they spoke about work.
“Y’all had an empowerment conversation at 5 a.m?” Blueface questioned. “With him all up in your face like this? He damn near up in my face, cuz!”
“He wanna f**k me too?" he continued. "Cuh wanna f**k me? Any n***a in your face is in my face … It makes no sense … It sounds crazy.”
Lil Baby isn't the only artist that been in Blueface's crosshairs lately. He recently went off on Rock over a photo she took with Rick Ross during Super Bowl weekend earlier this month.