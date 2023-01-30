Blueface & Chrisean Rock Set The Record Straight On Marriage Rumors

Blueface begins the track by apologizing for punching Rock's father in the face last year, and Rock explains why she was hurt when the "Thotiana" rapper recently welcomed a newborn baby with his ex. Their new video comes just days after Rock was seen shopping for a wedding dress in Los Angeles. At the time, she didn't say who she was marrying but indicated that she needed it ASAP for her wedding.



The video appears to confirm that the troubled couple are back to together again, although there's still no legal proof that they are married. According to TMZ, it seems as though the couple are working out their slew of issues a week after an argument they had exploded online. Rock claimed that she is pregnant in an announcement posted to social media. Blueface responded by asserting the child is not his and demanded a paternity test. At the time, he also clarified that they broke up and is only with her for "strictly business."



"To answer y'all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine 🙏🏽," he tweeted.



Despite their previous disagreements, Blueface and Chrisean Rock seem to be moving past their previous drama. After all, they do have new music and an alleged baby on the way. They're also the stars of their own reality TV show with other deals reportedly on the table. It's safe to say this couple isn't going to fade away any time soon.