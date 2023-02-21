Hawks Make Decision Regarding Head Coach Nate McMillan's Future: Report

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly dismissed head coach Nate McMillan, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday (February 21).

Assistant coach Joe Prunty will reportedly be promoted to interim in McMIllan's absence, according to the sources.

McMillan was initially hired as an assistant to former head coach Lloyd Pierce prior to the 2020-21 and took over as interim after the team's decision to fire Pierce on March 1, 2021. The Hawks immediately went on an eight-game winning streak and made their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in franchise history during the coach's interim campaign.