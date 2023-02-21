Hawks Make Decision Regarding Head Coach Nate McMillan's Future: Report

By Jason Hall

February 21, 2023

Atlanta Hawks v Phoenix Suns
Photo: Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly dismissed head coach Nate McMillan, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday (February 21).

Assistant coach Joe Prunty will reportedly be promoted to interim in McMIllan's absence, according to the sources.

McMillan was initially hired as an assistant to former head coach Lloyd Pierce prior to the 2020-21 and took over as interim after the team's decision to fire Pierce on March 1, 2021. The Hawks immediately went on an eight-game winning streak and made their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in franchise history during the coach's interim campaign.

But Atlanta has failed to match lofty expectations since, having been eliminated in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs last year and currently ranks eighth in the conference standings, despite acquiring All-Star guard Dejounte Murray this past offseason and franchise point guard Trae Young.

McMillan concludes his tenure in Atlanta with a 99-80 overall record, which includes a 29-30 record through the first 59 games of the 2022-23 NBA season. The former NBA guard has an overall head coaching record of 760-668, which includes past stints with the Seattle Supersonics (now-Oklahoma City Thunder), whom he spent his entire playing career with, as well as the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers.

