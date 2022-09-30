Celtics Agree To Deal With Former Perennial All-Star: Report

The Boston Celtics have reportedly agreed to "a one-year, fully guaranteed deal" with former All-Star free agent Blake Griffin, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Griffin spent the 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets after initially signing with the franchise in March 2021.

The six-time All-Star averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while making 24 starts in 56 total appearances last season.

Griffin was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers at No. 1 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft following two decorated collegiate seasons at Oklahoma University and quickly emerged as one of the NBA's brightest stars.

The Oklahoma City native averaged 21.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game during his eight seasons in Los Angeles before being traded to the Detroit Pistons midway through the 2017-18 season.

Griffin averaged 20.7 points and 6.7 rebounds during four seasons in Detroit.