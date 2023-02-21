Tennessee Animal Shelter Wants Paul Rudd To Adopt Dog That Looks Like Him

A dog up for adoption at a Tennessee animal shelter supposedly bears a resemblance to Paul Rudd, so much so that the shelter is trying to get "Pawl Ruff" adopted by the Marvel actor.

The Collierville Animal Shelter, located outside of Memphis, is hoping to get the attention of the Ant-Man star and convince him to adopt an adorable male Australian Shepherd mix, per NME. Though the pup was officially named Waffle House, the shelter has nicknamed him Pawl Ruff because of how much the happy dog looks like the lovable actor.

The official Twitter account for the town of Collierville tweeted a photo collage of Rudd and his lookalike dog making a variety of faces, saying that they "discovered one of our dogs is meant to be with Paul Rudd."

Asking "what is more heroic than adopting a shelter pet," the shelter reached out to the official Ant-Man Twitter aiming to get the attention of the superhero himself.

Check out the tweet below to see the resemblance for yourself.