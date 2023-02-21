Tennessee Animal Shelter Wants Paul Rudd To Adopt Dog That Looks Like Him
By Sarah Tate
February 21, 2023
A dog up for adoption at a Tennessee animal shelter supposedly bears a resemblance to Paul Rudd, so much so that the shelter is trying to get "Pawl Ruff" adopted by the Marvel actor.
The Collierville Animal Shelter, located outside of Memphis, is hoping to get the attention of the Ant-Man star and convince him to adopt an adorable male Australian Shepherd mix, per NME. Though the pup was officially named Waffle House, the shelter has nicknamed him Pawl Ruff because of how much the happy dog looks like the lovable actor.
The official Twitter account for the town of Collierville tweeted a photo collage of Rudd and his lookalike dog making a variety of faces, saying that they "discovered one of our dogs is meant to be with Paul Rudd."
Asking "what is more heroic than adopting a shelter pet," the shelter reached out to the official Ant-Man Twitter aiming to get the attention of the superhero himself.
Check out the tweet below to see the resemblance for yourself.
While making love connections between pets and people today, we discovered one of our dogs is meant to be with Paul Rudd.— Town of Collierville (@ColliervilleGov) February 14, 2023
We have nicknamed him Pawl Ruff.
Paul doesn't have a Twitter handle, but @AntMan does.
And honestly, what is more heroic than adopting a shelter pet? pic.twitter.com/Q0onM8dvw9
The shelter even showed off the "pawtograph" they got after the pup was featured in a local newspaper, sharing a video of Pawl Ruff putting his "signature" on the front page.
Did we mention we got his pawtograph? 🐾 pic.twitter.com/QmLt8qtri0— Town of Collierville (@ColliervilleGov) February 21, 2023
According to Ruff's adoption page, "Like Mr. Rudd, I'm a gentle, easy-going fella, the kind of guy you want to be your neighbor, best friend, or life long companion. Maybe I really am the canine version of Paul!" Since posting the plea, the shelter has seen a drastic increase in adoption applications.
What do you think of the resemblance?