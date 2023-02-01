Paul Rudd Reveals His Shockingly Simple Secret To Looking Young

Paul Rudd's age has been a hot topic on social media for years. Pop culture fans have marveled at the fact that he doesn't seem to have aged much since he starred in his breakout role in 1995's Clueless. In a recent interview with Men's Health, the 53-year-old Ant-man star shared his secret to looking young and it's shockingly simple.

"Sleep," Rudd said in his March 2023 cover story. "Then diet. Then weights. Then cardio. People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?' The most important part of training is sleep."

2021's Sexiest Man Alive went on to explain that while he does have a routine, getting a good night's rest is really what keeps him looking and feeling good. "I get up and I have a cup of coffee, and then I do cardio before I eat anything," the actor shared. "I never would've done that before [Ant-Man]. I lift weights, hopefully at least three times a week."

Rudd also credits his role as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with improving his health. "I've learned so much about how my body reacts to foods, how it reacts to exercise, and where I'm happiest and how much it affects me mentally," he said. "If I'm in this suit, running around playing a character who's supposed to be a superhero, I just feel better. And I feel less like an impostor."

You can catch Paul Rudd in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania when it hits theaters on February 17th.