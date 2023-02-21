This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Pancakes In Louisiana

Breakfast, lunch or dinner, pancakes are always a crowd pleaser. Because thy are a staple on most breakfast menus, you're never too far from a great place to find even better pancakes. But which restaurant has the best of the best?

Mashed compiled a list of the restaurant in each state offering up the "absolute best" pancakes around. According to the site:

"Every state in the country has at least one phenomenal pancake joint that will satisfy your sweet tooth and take you straight back to those hazy, carefree breakfasts of your childhood. Some of them are so good that you might want to cross state lines and take a mini foodie destination trip just to get your hands on a stack."

So which spot in Louisiana serves the "absolute best" pancakes in the state?

Ruby Slipper Cafe

Ruby Slipper Cafe believes in "that brunch life," which includes its list of tasty pancakes, from cinnamon swirl and bacon praline to berry chantilly and peaches & cream.

Ruby Slipper has multiple locations around Louisiana. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"The whimsically-named Ruby Slipper emerged after Hurricane Katrina and quickly established itself as one of the best brunch spots in New Orleans (via NOLA.com). According to TripAdvisor, the breakfasts are substantial, the staff is incredible, and you must try the pecan bacon pancakes. Other standout pancake stars include the cinnamon swirl cakes and the white chocolate bread pudding pancakes."

Check out Mashed's full list to see the restaurants around the country serving up top-notch pancakes.