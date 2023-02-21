This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Pancakes In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate

February 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Breakfast, lunch or dinner, pancakes are always a crowd pleaser. Because thy are a staple on most breakfast menus, you're never too far from a great place to find even better pancakes. But which restaurant has the best of the best?

Mashed compiled a list of the restaurant in each state offering up the "absolute best" pancakes around. According to the site:

"Every state in the country has at least one phenomenal pancake joint that will satisfy your sweet tooth and take you straight back to those hazy, carefree breakfasts of your childhood. Some of them are so good that you might want to cross state lines and take a mini foodie destination trip just to get your hands on a stack."

So which spot in Louisiana serves the "absolute best" pancakes in the state?

Ruby Slipper Cafe

Ruby Slipper Cafe believes in "that brunch life," which includes its list of tasty pancakes, from cinnamon swirl and bacon praline to berry chantilly and peaches & cream.

Ruby Slipper has multiple locations around Louisiana. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"The whimsically-named Ruby Slipper emerged after Hurricane Katrina and quickly established itself as one of the best brunch spots in New Orleans (via NOLA.com). According to TripAdvisor, the breakfasts are substantial, the staff is incredible, and you must try the pecan bacon pancakes. Other standout pancake stars include the cinnamon swirl cakes and the white chocolate bread pudding pancakes."

Check out Mashed's full list to see the restaurants around the country serving up top-notch pancakes.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.