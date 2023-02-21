This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Pancakes In Tennessee

Breakfast, lunch or dinner, pancakes are always a crowd pleaser. Because thy are a staple on most breakfast menus, you're never too far from a great place to find even better pancakes. But which restaurant has the best of the best?

Mashed compiled a list of the restaurant in each state offering up the "absolute best" pancakes around. According to the site:

"Every state in the country has at least one phenomenal pancake joint that will satisfy your sweet tooth and take you straight back to those hazy, carefree breakfasts of your childhood. Some of them are so good that you might want to cross state lines and take a mini foodie destination trip just to get your hands on a stack."

So which spot in Tennessee serves the "absolute best" pancakes in the state?

Pancake Pantry in Gatlinburg

Located in Gatlinburg, Pancake Pantry has been flipping out flapjacks to all who stop by since 1960 when it opened as Tennessee's first pancake specialty restaurant, according to its website. See what the pantry has to offer with its wide selection of tasty pancakes, from Sugar 'N Spice and Silver Dollar Pancakes to Caribbean and Swiss Chocolate Chip Pancakes.

Pancake Pantry is located at 628 Parkway in Gatlinburg.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"The Pancake Pantry in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is a delightful little eatery that TripAdvisor reviewers refer to as a 'banquet hall for pancakes.' While you can expect a wait, service goes pretty quickly, and soon you'll find yourself in the heart of pancake heaven.

According to The Smokies, hungry customers can look forward to a serious stack of cakes, and it's both a joy and a challenge to polish off the plate. The from-scratch pancakes and fixings at The Pancake Pantry make this place special and keep the customers coming back for more."

Check out Mashed's full list to see the restaurants around the country serving up top-notch pancakes.