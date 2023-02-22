It was smiles all around as Behati Prinsloo celebrated the birthday for her and husband Adam Levine's daughter Gio Grace, based on a new look at the fun birthday party shared by the Victoria's Secret model.

Prinsloo took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (February 21) to give a glimpse into the party celebrating Gio, who turned 5 years old on February 15, per E! News. In one video, a small snowy hill had been set up for partygoers to slide down on, while another photo revealed they even had face painting, which Prinsloo made sure to get a piece of. In another photo, where she said "we raged" at the party, a grinning Prinsloo showed off the black spider she had painted on the side of her face.

Prinsloo also shared a look at the incredible cake that would be anyone's childhood dream. The six-layered colorful cake was covered in rainbows and vivid colors, both inside and out, with mini ice cream cones, tiny hearts, adorable flowers and smiling clouds decorating the outside. Once the cake was cut, it was revealed to be filled with candy and sprinkles in the middle, spilling out once the first slice was gone.

Besides party planning, Prinsloo and Levine have had a busy couple months. Last month, news broke that the couple welcomed their third child together, joining their daughters, Gio 6-year-old Dusty Rose. They have so far kept details of the newest addition private, not revealing when the little one was born, what name they chose or whether they welcomed a boy or girl.