Drake Gets A Very Impressive Owl Braided Into His Hair

By Tony M. Centeno

February 22, 2023

Drake
Photo: Getty Images

Drake switched up his hair once again, but this time he's taking the opportunity to rep his set.

On Tuesday, February 21, Drizzy's go-to hair-braider Bri Marie posted a stunning video of her latest work on the rapper's head top. In the video set to the tune of Drake and 21 Savage's "Treacherous Twins," you can see a detailed view of the owl she created on his scalp. She used braids and gold jewelry to resemble the eyes with one slight braid in the middle to recreate the beak. As his loyal fans know, the owl is the official mascot of his label OVO Sound.

Bri Marie has been taking care of Drake's braiding needs for quite some time now. Prior to tending to the Canadian MC, she also crafted braids and other hairstyles for Lil Yachty, Riff Raff, Swae Lee, NBA star James Harden and plenty more.

Drake and his son, Adonis, have also been spotted rocking matching braids in the past. The father-and-son duo recently sat down for their first interview together. During the discussion, Adonis was asked about Drake's parenting skills, and his answer was hilarious.

"Do you think if you had a better dad, you would be able to read?" interview Caleb Pressley joking asked.

"This is my better dad," Adonis replied.

"Do you think if he did a better job with you at home that you'd be able to read?" Pressley continued.

"Yeah," Adonis answered, "and that's a funny dad. Also he does a lot of jokes."

See some of Drake's past hairstyles by Bri Marie below.

