Former NFL Running Back LenDale White Reveals Past Massive Heart Attack

Former NFL running back LenDale White revealed that he nearly died from a massive heart attack in 2019 during an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast this week.

"I had a heart attack," White said while appearing alongside fellow former NFL players Brandon Marshall, Adam 'Pacman' Jones and Marshawn Lynch. "It was four years ago like two weeks ago (in January). I had to have two stints shot into my heart to where my blood could flow again. It's called a 'widowmaker' because you really are not supposed to make it back from that. I never knew all that recently until I got into that. I was so scared. When you are 34 and you have a heart attack, that should change your life for ever. The physical has to change. I workout every day now, and I hate working out."