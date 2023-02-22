Former NFL Running Back LenDale White Reveals Past Massive Heart Attack

By Jason Hall

February 22, 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Tennessee Titans
Photo: Getty Images

Former NFL running back LenDale White revealed that he nearly died from a massive heart attack in 2019 during an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast this week.

"I had a heart attack," White said while appearing alongside fellow former NFL players Brandon Marshall, Adam 'Pacman' Jones and Marshawn Lynch. "It was four years ago like two weeks ago (in January). I had to have two stints shot into my heart to where my blood could flow again. It's called a 'widowmaker' because you really are not supposed to make it back from that. I never knew all that recently until I got into that. I was so scared. When you are 34 and you have a heart attack, that should change your life for ever. The physical has to change. I workout every day now, and I hate working out."

White was an All-American at USC in 2005 and was a member of the Trojans' two national championship teams in 2003 and 2004, splitting carries with fellow All-American running back and former Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush. The Denver native was selected by the Tennessee Titans at No. 45 overall in the second-round of the 2006 NFL Draft and excelled as a power back, eventually splitting carries with then-rookie Chris Johnson in 2008.

White recorded 2,349 yards, 24 touchdowns on 628 carries, as well as 42 receptions for 204 yards during four NFL seasons.

