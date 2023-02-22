Jess Hilarious Says Master P Owes Her $15,000: 'I'm Still Owed Some Bread'

“That man will talk a good game to you, like even with me, I Got The Hook-Up, I’m still owed some bread for that, I’m not gonna lie to you,” she explained. “I did two scenes. He thought you used one scene, you don’t gotta pay for both of them. No, I stayed there 13 hours to do two scenes."



Jess Hilarious said the film was basically a long combination of skits put together. I Got The Hook-Up 2 was released on streaming services and limited theaters back in 2019, which is over 20 years after the original film dropped. In the film, Master P and the late A.J. Johnson take on their roles from the first movie alongside Jess, Romeo Miller and more. Although she was paid for the one scene, Jess said that she usually charges $15,000 per skit so she's still waiting on the other half.



The conversation started after The Breakfast Club discussed Master P's push for a law that prevents artists from talking bad about him and his business practices. Master P made the comments in a podcast episode that was released earlier this week. It also comes not long after he and his son Romeo patched things up over a very public feud that erupted online last year.

