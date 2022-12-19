Master P & Romeo Miller Lash Out At Each Other In Viral Family Feud

After his father responded to his post, Romeo continued to criticize him in the comments. He accused P of editing his captions and even brought up the death of his sister Tytyana Miller, who passed away from an overdose earlier this year.



“@master p dad please stop reading the comments and editing your caption: I’m the one who settee [sic] up the family meeting to talk after Tyty death, that meeting was regarding as disrespectful for being transparent,” Romeo wrote in a since-deleted reply. “I pulled up to the crib time and time after that and you deflect, I’ve texted you countless times and you reply and deflect. Social media is THE ONLY WAY YOU COMMUNICATE. Now you wanna talk. Anything to protect that image.”



The feud continued with Romeo alleging that he never made any money from anything he did as Lil Romeo. He also claimed that his uncles C-Murder and Silkk the Shocker can corroborate his claims. That's when P snapped back with a more heated response.



“I thought this was about DJ Twitch and about my daughter’s death,” P wrote. “This is heartbreaking, you just exposed that this is REALLY ABOUT MONEY.”



After claiming his son was "entitled" and "spoiled at 30+," P ended up issuing a visual apology to Romeo. Check it out below.