Joe Jonas Shares Sweet BeReal Birthday Tribute To Sophie Turner

As Joe and his brothers gear up to release their upcoming album titled The Album, the group has been giving interviews since the start of 2023. In January, the Jonas Brothers stopped by On Air with Ryan Seacrest and Joe opened up about proposing to Sophie back in 2017. "I was probably more nervous to ask her dad than I was to ask her," Joe recalled of his proposal. The two have been married since 2019. "It just all mumbles up," he continued. "You throw out there and hope that her response is good, and you look back on it, and you're like, 'What did I say?' Luckily it went well."

The Album is set to drop on May 5th. Until then, the Jonas Brothers will be revealing a new track title every day this week. Check it out on their Instagram.