Joe Jonas Shares Sweet BeReal Birthday Tribute To Sophie Turner
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 22, 2023
Joe Jonas is "being real" about his love for Sophie Turner. On Tuesday, February 21st, the Jonas Brothers member shared his BeReal taken during the Game of Thrones actress' 27th birthday celebration. "Here's to more nights being real with you @sophiet. Happy Birthday" Joe wrote on the birthday shout-out.
The sweet moment comes nearly a month after Sophie celebrated one of Joe's achievements as he and his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for their work as the Jonas Brothers. "To see the hard work and love and light you boys bring to your music… it’s an honor just to watch from the sidelines," she wrote on Instagram. "After almost 20 years of hard work you boys are so deserving of this. I’m so lucky to count you as family. I’m proud of you every day."
As Joe and his brothers gear up to release their upcoming album titled The Album, the group has been giving interviews since the start of 2023. In January, the Jonas Brothers stopped by On Air with Ryan Seacrest and Joe opened up about proposing to Sophie back in 2017. "I was probably more nervous to ask her dad than I was to ask her," Joe recalled of his proposal. The two have been married since 2019. "It just all mumbles up," he continued. "You throw out there and hope that her response is good, and you look back on it, and you're like, 'What did I say?' Luckily it went well."
The Album is set to drop on May 5th. Until then, the Jonas Brothers will be revealing a new track title every day this week. Check it out on their Instagram.