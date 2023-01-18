Jonas Brothers Share Sweet Details From Proposing To Their Wives
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 18, 2023
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas have shared some sweet details from their proposals to their wives. In a recent interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the Jonas Brothers opened up about what they remember from the nerve-wracking experiences.
"I was probably more nervous to ask her dad than I was to ask her," Joe recalled of his proposal to actress Sophie Turner. The two have been married since 2019. "It just all mumbles up," he continued. "You throw out there and hope that her response is good, and you look back on it, and you're like, 'What did I say?' Luckily it went well."
The eldest Jonas Brother, Kevin, was next and revealed that he had a bit of an awkward time during his 2009 proposal to his wife Danielle. "I couldn't get the ring out of my pocket in my jacket," he confessed. "Literally could not get it out of my jacket. It was really bad."
As for Nick, it turned out he had some liquid courage to pop the question to actress Priyanka Chopra in 2018. "I wanted to propose like, the day after her birthday -- birthday was on the 18th, I proposed on the 19th, but I just did it at basically, midnight to make it two separate days," Nick said. "At that point, we'd had a had a bottle of wine, so I was a little loose and I was feeling -- feeling good."
Not only are the former teen heartthrobs all married, but they all have children now. Kevin and Danielle share two daughters Alena (8) and Valentina (6). Joe and Sophie have 2-year-old Willa and welcomed their second child in 2022. Nick and Priyanka just celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Malti.