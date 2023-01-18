Jonas Brothers Share Sweet Details From Proposing To Their Wives

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas have shared some sweet details from their proposals to their wives. In a recent interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the Jonas Brothers opened up about what they remember from the nerve-wracking experiences.

"I was probably more nervous to ask her dad than I was to ask her," Joe recalled of his proposal to actress Sophie Turner. The two have been married since 2019. "It just all mumbles up," he continued. "You throw out there and hope that her response is good, and you look back on it, and you're like, 'What did I say?' Luckily it went well."